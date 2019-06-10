DETROIT (AP) - The Latest on a possible serial killer in Detroit (all times local):

1:32 p.m.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he believes a man being held in connection with the deaths of three women and charged in the sexual assault of another is responsible for those crimes and others.

Craig spoke Monday about Deangelo Martin, who was charged earlier in the day with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder a 26-year-old woman in an east side home. Martin, who doesn’t have an attorney, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Craig says the 34-year-old Martin hasn’t been charged with the murders, but the chief sees similarities between the slayings and the assaults of at least two women.

Martin was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.

Craig says they are looking at more cases in the city and a nearby suburb that could be connected.

12:15 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a Detroit man who police call a “person of interest” in the deaths of three women with sexually assaulting a separate woman.

Wayne County prosecutors said Monday that 34-year-old Deangelo Martin was charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. The charges stem from the May 7 stabbing and assault of a 26-year-old woman in an eastside home.

Martin is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon. He does not have an attorney.

Police have not described Martin as a suspect in the deaths. He was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.

Investigators believe the deaths are related.

