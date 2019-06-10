Billionaire Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” group on Monday announced it was targeting a dozen additional House Democrats to try to pressure them to support impeaching President Trump, as calls for impeachment grow from some quarters on the left.

Mr. Steyer said that “momentum behind impeachment is growing.”

“Every day, Donald Trump grows more unstable and more dangerous, and members of Congress are the only ones with the power to protect the American people and our democracy,” he said. “The leaders of the Democratic Party deserve to know where their constituents stand, and alongside millions of Americans, we’re calling on them to stop putting political expediency ahead of what’s right.”

Majority Whip James Clyburn, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, and Assistant Democratic Leader Ben Ray Luján are among those on the group’s latest list of targeted members.

Mr. Clyburn recently walked back comments in which he appeared to say he believed impeachment proceedings would begin in the House at some point.

The list also includes Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, a 2020 presidential candidate.

The group said it plans to spend $360,000 on the campaign over the first few weeks. It is supposed to include digital ads and billboards, in-district events, and local outreach efforts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a go-slow approach on the issue. Some Democrats fear that moving swiftly to impeach the president for allegedly obstructing justice in impeding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe could ultimately bolster his re-election prospects, since it’s highly unlikely the GOP-led Senate would vote to convict him of anything.

