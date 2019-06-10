FORD, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been charged with reckless driving after his pickup truck rear-ended a church van, killing four of its passengers.

A Virginia State Police statement Monday says 47-year-old Robert Lee Allen of Norfolk caused the crash in the central Virginia town of Ford on May 28.

Police said the van was carrying 11 people from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ford for a revival when it was hit in the rear by Allen’s pickup, pulling a trailer full of metal.

It’s unclear if Allen has hired an attorney. His case doesn’t appear in online records and Dinwiddie County court offials said they are waiting for paperwork for his case.

