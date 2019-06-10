SHIRLEY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a north Arkansas man has died after exchanging gunfire with Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies.
State police say 41-year-old William Beck died Sunday night after deputies were dispatched to a Shirley home to investigate a disturbance.
Police say deputies were met with gunfire as they entered. They returned fire inside and outside the home.
Beck’s body was discovered near a gun inside the home.
State police are investigating and will turn the results over to the county prosecutor to determine if the shooting was consistent with state law.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office could not comment on the administrative status of the deputies.
