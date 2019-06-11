LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two 18-year-olds have pleaded not guilty to robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who police say arrived home with her husband to find the teens burglarizing their house.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Kamari Collins and Tyran Mollett to remain jailed without bail pending another court appearance July 24 on charges also including attempted murder, conspiracy and firearms counts in the May 30 slaying of Sheri Lynn Aoyagi.

Collins and Mollett were arrested June 1 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after a vehicle chase and car crash in Palmdale, California.

Authorities say Sheri Lynn Aoyagi was fatally wounded in the chest by gunshots fired at her and her husband, Stanley Aoyagi, as Collins and Mollett ran from the ransacked Aoyagi home.

