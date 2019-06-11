A record number of people are expected to file new claims this year for help under the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, shattering last year’s pace, a Department of Justice official testified Tuesday.

As a result, the fund, which is set to expire next year, is running out of money, slashing payouts to first responders, those lived near the attack sites in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, and their families.

“The nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11 may soon be overtaken by the number of lives lost in the years afterwards to the illnesses that stemmed from exposure to toxins at the three sites,” said Rupa Bhattacharyya, the Justice Department official in charge of the fund.

Ms. Bhattacharyyaa testified before the House Judiciary Committee, which has scheduled a vote on Wednesday to fund the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) through 2090.

When the VCF was passed into law in 2015, it had $7.3 billion and was expected to last through 2020. But as claims climb, the fund’s coffers have dwindled to nearly $2 billion.

In its first five years, the Victim Compensation Fund issued just over 9,000 awards. Since then, it has responded to roughly 8,000 claims annually, Ms. Bhattacharyyaa said. That is because some 9/11-related cancers and other diseases can remain dormant for years, even decades.

Roughly 21,000 claims are still awaiting a decision, she said.

To compensate for the shortfall resulting from increased claims, the VCF has cut payments by as much as 70 percent.

Ms. Bhattacharyya was joined by the survivors of those lost to 9/11-related health issues.

Anesta Maria St. Rose Henry is the widow of a construction worker whose job was to wash the dust and debris off the trucks transporting debris from the World Trade Center. Her husband, Henry, died of brain cancer at the age of 52.

Sobbing and clutching a picture of Henry, she told lawmakers her family received 70 percent less than those who had already stepped forward.

“If he died two years ago, everything would be ok. I feel horrible for those who will die two years from now because their family will get nothing,” she said.

A measure to make the fund permanent has bipartisan support among lawmakers. Democrats and Republicans have co-sponsored the legislation.

“By enacting this legislation we will not have to force 9/11 responders and survivors to come begging to Congress every five years to step up and do the right thing,” said Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat.

“What is clear is our collective duty to see that our first responders are treated fairly in accordance to what they have already given to a grateful nation,” said Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia, the committee’s ranking Republican.

