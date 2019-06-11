Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds an enthusiasm edge among black Democrats compared to other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, according to a new survey.



Seventy-six percent of black Democrats said they would be “enthusiastic” or “comfortable” with Mr. Biden, according to the survey commissioned by the Black Economic Alliance. The group is hosting a forum for presidential candidates in South Carolina this weekend.

The results of the poll were first reported by Politico on Tuesday.



Meanwhile 64 percent said the same of Sen. Bernard Sanders, who has been running in second behind Mr. Biden in public polling on the race.



Sen. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, two African-Americans vying for the Democratic nomination, were at 53 percent and 43 percent respectively, though more than one-fifth of respondents said they didn’t know enough about either candidate to form an opinion.



Forty-two percent said they would be enthusiastic or comfortable with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, compared to 32 percent for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and 23 percent for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Close to half of the respondents said they didn’t know enough about Mr. Buttigieg to form an opinion.

Overall, President Trump had a 13 percent approval rating in the survey, compared to 82 percent who said they disapprove of the job Mr. Trump is doing.



There was a three-way tie for first when respondents were asked about their top priorities when it comes to improving the economic situations of black Americans.



Seventy-seven percent of respondents named access to affordable health care, making college affordable, and creating more good-paying jobs with benefits as among the most important priorities.



The survey of 1,003 black adults was taken from May 17-28.

