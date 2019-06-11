If liberal activists get their way, President Trump will have to see the “Baby Trump” blimp during his July 4 address at the Lincoln Memorial.

The balloon, which also has garlanded anti-Trump protests during his visits to Britain, has been imported to the U.S. by Code Pink, which is asking federal officials to allow it to fly over the National Mall, the Washington Post reported.

According to the permit filed this week with the U.S. Park Service, Code Pink wants to fly the huge balloon of Mr. Trump’s head on a diapered baby’s body over “any open grassy area nearest to Lincoln Memorial.”

“We see it as an image of Trump’s behavior, which is, as we all know, unpredictable and prone to tantrums about things that are really, really dangerous,” Code Pink co-director Ariel Gold told the Post. “It’s a way of saying, we really need an adult in the White House.”

She said her group initially had hoped to fly “Baby Trump” during the president’s planned military parade, but, when that got canceled, shifted its attention to the July 4 speech.

“We’re appalled that Trump is taking that day to spew his hateful and racist rhetoric,” Ms. Gold said. “And we really hope this gets canceled, too.”

Code Pink is the only anti-Trump activist group to have asked for protest permits for that day, the Post reported, although there about a dozen groups have requested Mall space for other activities such as group meditations and making cards for the U.S. military.

Hundreds of thousands of people typically crowd the mall on Independence Day for the fireworks show.

D.C. officials have been dubious about Mr. Trump’s plans to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, saying his presence would make the city’s annual July 4 celebrations a political event. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C. Democrat, compared his presence to a Soviet-style cult of personality.

