BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) - Court documents say a couple left their child home alone while they robbed a bank in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Melissa Harrison and 33-year-old Ramon Alonzo Gregory Falls are charged with stealing or attempted stealing from a U.S. Bank in Bellefontaine Neighbors and child abuse. No attorney is listed for them in online court records.

Charges say Harrison handed a teller a note Saturday demanding money and that Falls drove the getaway vehicle. But the teller inserted a tracking device into the money-filled envelope, and the couple was arrested after a chase.

Investigators later found that the couple’s child home alone for more than six hours with no running water or food. Charges say the child was “covered in dirt, in soiled underwear, and extremely hungry.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

