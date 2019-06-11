BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A former Bismarck day care provider is convicted of physically abusing a 3-year-old boy is sentenced to 1½ years in prison.

Fifty-six-year-old Marlene Steedsman must also serve three years of probation. She was convicted of injuring the boy’s ears. He said Steedsman tried to break his ears off because he wet his pants.

The Bismarck Tribune says it’s not her first conviction regarding a child in her care. She pleaded guilty to providing false information to police in 2017 after a 5-month-old had fallen from a swing being pushed by another child in her care. That child suffered brain injuries and a skull fracture. Steedsman was sentenced to probation in that case.

