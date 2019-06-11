MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a baby on the city’s north side.
Officers were called to a residence about 10 p.m. Monday for a sick or injured child. First responders found the 10-month-old girl unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances of the child’s death are under investigation.
