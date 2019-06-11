President Trump rolled out perhaps his ultimate insult of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Tuesday, telling an Iowa audience that Mr. Biden “reminds me of ‘Crooked Hillary.’”

Speaking at an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs, Mr. Trump noted that Mr. Biden was also campaigning in the same state at the same time.

“He makes his stand in Iowa once every two weeks, and then he mentions my name 74 times in one speech,” Mr. Trump said. “That reminds me of Crooked Hillary — she did the same thing.”

He said Mr. Biden’s focus on him was indicative of Mrs. Clinton’s failure in 2016 to tell voters where she stood on issues, instead attacking Mr. Trump continuously.

“And then when it came time to vote, they all said, ‘You know, she doesn’t like Trump very much, but what else does she stand for?’ Same thing’s happening with ‘Sleepy Joe.’”

