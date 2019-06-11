The House on Tuesday approved a resolution allowing committee chairs to enforce its subpoenas in federal court, making it easier to sue members of the Trump administration who refuse to comply with congressional demands for information.

In a 229-191 vote along party lines, the resolution greenlights the Judiciary Committee to pursue lawsuits against Attorney General William P. Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with its subpoenas.

A broad expansion of congressional powers, the resolution authorizes all committee chairmen — including those in the future — to initiate legal action any time a witness or administration official defies a committee subpoena.

Under the resolution, committee chairs can enforce subpoenas without forcing a full House vote on each one, but would still be required to obtain the approval from a bipartisan panel of House leaders.

Democrats intend to use their new powers to force witness testimony and document production as it fights the Trump administration on a number of fronts. They say the documents and witness testimony are necessary as it inches towards impeachment.

Congress has issued subpoenas for information related to the Mueller probe, President Trump’s bank accounts and tax returns as well as the citizenship question at 2020 Census and White House security clearance process.

Peppering her speech with quotes from the nation’s founding fathers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, accused Mr. Trump of interfering with Congress’ constitutional oversight duties.

“Congress is both constitutionally obligated and legally entitled to access and review materials from the Executive Branch which it can subpoena,” she said. “Yet the president and the administration have shown an unprecedented and unjustified refusal to furnish Congress with that information.”

But Republicans said the resolution is misguided. They warned Democrats that hastily pursuing unused tactics could backfire. If a federal court rules against the House, the decision could limit its power.

Rep. Tom Cole, Oklahoma Republican, and ranking member of the House Rules Committee, called the resolution “completely unprecedented.”

“The majority, instead, is pushing us forward into litigation with the executive branch and in doing so they may well be placing the House in a position that causes significant long-term damage to the institution,” he said. “Using untested tactics like could set a dangerous precedent that harms us all — Republicans and Democrats — in the long run.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts, Democrat, said the resolution is necessary because the Trump administration continues to stonewall their document requests.

“What is the precedent for an administration refusing to comply with any Congressional oversight?” he said. “No documents, no information, nothing. There isn’t one.”

Tuesday’s vote comes a day after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, said the Justice Department will provide his panel with some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Mr. Nadler said he will hold off suing Mr. Barr while the committee reviews the materials, which he described as the special counsel’s “most important files.”

The deal represents a thaw in the testy relationship between Mr. Nadler and the Justice Department. Mr. Nadler had subpoenaed the attorney general for the full, unreacted Mueller report and its accompanying evidence. The Justice Department has dodged several deadlines to comply with the subpoena, citing confidential grand jury information that cannot be released under federal law.

Rep Debbie Lesko, Arizona Republican, said Monday’s agreement shows the Democrats are jumping the gun on litigation when negotiations have proven fruitful.

“The attorney general has been transparent and the Department of Justice has attempted numerous accommodations…. but even as the attorney general has attempted to work with Judiciary Chairman Nadler, Judiciary Chairman Nadler has moved at unprecedented speed, moving from a demand for an unredacted report to subpoena to this resolution in a matter of near weeks,” she said.

Tuesday’s vote made it clear Democrats are still willing to go to court, if necessary, to obtain the full, undredacted Mueller report.

Mr. McGahn could be hauled into court much more swiftly, however. He has dodged subpoenas for documents and testimony at the direction of the White House.

“It is true that fact witnesses have been ordered by the White House not to appear before this committee, but we’ll get them,” Mr. Nadler said Monday.

The House has dropped its effort to secure a criminal contempt citation against either Mr. Barr or Mr. McGahn because the resolution only enforces subpoenas through civil court action.

More contempt fights are expected this week. On Monday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, said Monday his panel will vote Wednesday to bold Mr. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

