Republican and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill really want to raise lawmakers’ salaries. Their rank-and-file members just won’t let them.

Democrats this week shelved plans for a vote on legislation that would have created a cost-of-living increase in salaries, saying they heard too much opposition from their most vulnerable members, who feared facing political attacks as they run for re-election back home.

They figured it would be a bad look to return home with higher pay, but no progress to show on health care or the other issues Democrats ran on in 2018.

“We need to be balancing our budget and lowering our deficit before we take on cost of living increases,” Rep. Haley Stevens, a freshman Democrat from Michigan, told reporters. “Putting money back into the pocketbooks of every day Americans not members of Congress.”

Most senators and representatives earn $174,000 a year in salaries, plus a sizable benefit package. That rate has frozen for a decade.

The proposal Democratic leaders wanted to vote on this week would have meant a $4,500 bump in salary.

They thought they had a deal with GOP leaders, but say that fell by the wayside after the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s campaign arm, made clear it would use the issue against lawmakers like Mr. Stevens.

Proponents of the pay bump acknowledge it looks bad politically, but said it is necessary to improve Congress and ensure not only the wealthy can serve.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a leading liberal, warned that keeping salaries static encourages lawmakers to leave Congress and become lobbyists, peddling the influence they built up during their time in office.

“I think it lets in corruption,” Ms. Jayapal, Washington state Democrat, said. “I think it encourages people to leave for lucrative — but not helpful to people — jobs. And I think it keeps people out.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she supports a regular pay increase for Congress, just like she wants for everyone.

“ALL workers should get cost of living increases. That’s why minimum wage should be pegged to inflation, too,” the New York Democratic freshman tweeted. “Voting against cost of living increases is 1 reason why dark $ loopholes stay open.”

Party leaders among both Republicans and Democrats said they’re worried not only about lawmakers not being able to make ends meet, but also about staff salaries, which are pegged to lawmakers’ pay — meaning they’ve been limited for years, too.

“This is about the institution of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate and our ability to be competitive as an employer and to get the best and brightest,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

The Maryland Democrat said a cost-of-living increase isn’t the same as a pay raise, but rather a way to make sure inflation doesn’t outstrip salaries.

The Congressional Research Service says the $174,000-a-year salary has los 15% of its buying power over the decade since it was last increased.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would like to see a path to an increase, and said he hoped his colleagues would “take a pause” to consider the idea.

“I do not want congress at the end of the day to only be a place that millionaires serve. This should be a body of the people,” the California Republican said.

