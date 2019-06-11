Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Monday insisted that Republicans will change when President Trump is no longer in office, despite skepticism from some on the left.

“With Trump gone, you’re going to begin to see things change,” the Democratic presidential hopeful said at a fundraising event in Washington, D.C. “Because these folks know better. They know this isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing.”

He recalled when he contacted a dozen of his former Republican colleagues after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick, and they all addressed “external concerns,” according to a pool report of the event.

“This ain’t your father’s Republican Party,” Mr. Biden said, reiterating a version of a line he has used for years.

Mr. Biden did acknowledge criticism from “some of my competitors” for being “stuck in the past.”

He also acknowledged some of the jockeying going on within the crowded Democratic field vying for the right to take on Mr. Trump in the general election.

“One of my competitors criticized me for not going to Iowa to talk for 5 minutes,” he said, referring to a Democratic Party event in the early presidential state over the weekend. “My granddaughter was graduating. It was my daughter’s birthday. I would skip inauguration for that.”

