The Justice Department has formalized its extradition request for wanted WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, government officials confirmed Tuesday.

A department spokesperson told The Washington Times that the U.S. submitted its request to the U.K. government for the extradition of Mr. Assange ahead of a deadline this week to do so.

“We have now received the full extradition request,” spokesperson for the U.K. Home Office confirmed, Reuters reported.

Mr. Assange, 47, was arrested by British police in London on April 11 in relation to a provisional extradition request from the U.S., starting a 60-day window for the Justice Department to make it case for taking custody of the Australian-born WikiLeaks founder.

Federal prosecutors have subsequently unsealed indictments charging Mr. Assange with a total of 18 felony counts, including violations of the U.S. Espionage Act related to his alleged solicitation and publication of classified military and diplomatic documents.

Representatives for WikiLeaks did not immediately return a request for comment.

