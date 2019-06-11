ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) - A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been shot in the head in an off-duty attack at a Jack in the Box restaurant.
KNBC-TV says the deputy was hospitalized in critical condition after Monday’s attack in Alhambra, which may have occurred during a robbery.
Authorities are looking for a gunman who was seen driving away in a 2006 white Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.