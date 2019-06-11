ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) - A driver is headed to prison for causing the death of a man killed while jogging with his dog in western Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve in 2016.

A judge sentenced Matthew Ramsay to 15 to 40 years in state prison on Monday. He had been convicted in March on a murder charge, along with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance counts.

Westmoreland County prosecutors have said the 31-year-old New Stanton man deliberately veered his car across traffic and struck 49-year-old Joseph Cummins, then fled the scene. They say he later attempted to hide his damaged car and went Christmas shopping.

Ramsay’s lawyer argued at trial that there was no evidence his client had consumed drugs beyond a daily methadone dose.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.