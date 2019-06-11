SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a killer who shot a man to death inside a Stater Bros. grocery store east of Los Angeles.
San Bernardino police say they got the call at about 4 p.m. Monday.
A man in his 20s died at the scene despite efforts to help him.
Police say several suspects fled in a car but other details about the attack - including a motive - haven’t been released.
