House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday his panel expects an appearance from special counsel Robert Mueller in short order.

“We’ll get Mr. Mueller’s testimony soon enough,” the New York Democrat told reporters. “We hope we don’t have have to subpoena him but we will if we have to.”

Mr. Nadler’s comments came at a press conference minutes after the House passed a resolution arming him with new powers to enforce subpoenas issued Trump administration officials.

Mr. Mueller has publicly expressed his refusal to testify before Congress. In a rare public appearance last month, he warned Congress that if subpoenaed, his testimony would not go beyond what is already laid out in the public version of his 448-page report.

