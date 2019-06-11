ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A murder investigation in Alaska has led to charges of child pornography against a Salisbury, Indiana, man.

Police investigating the shooting death of 19-year-old Cynthia “CeeCee” Hoffman found sexually explicit photos of minors on the phone of 18-year-old Denali Brehmer, who’s charged in Hoffman’s death.

A criminal complaint says Brehmer sent the photos to a 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller in Indiana. He’s in federal custody on child pornography counts.

Hoffman was killed June 2 near a rural Anchorage trail. Police found her bound with duct tape and shot in the back of the head in the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls.

Police seized Brehmer’s phone. A criminal complaint filed by the FBI says the phone contained explicit images of a girl 8 or 9 years old and one who is 15.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.