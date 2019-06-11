COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Lawyers are detailing the chaotic upbringing of a South Carolina father who killed his five children as they ask a jury to spare his life.

Social worker Deborah Grey testified Tuesday that Timothy Jones Jr.’s father was born after his then-12-year-old grandmother was raped by her stepfather.

Grey testified she used interviews and records to determine Jones‘ mother reported she was molested by her father who was also into voodoo and locked his daughter in a closet with a dead chicken dripping blood on her as part of a ritual.

Prosecutors objected to much of Grey’s testimony.

Jones was convicted last week of killing his five children in their Lexington home in 2014. The same jury must decide if he gets the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.