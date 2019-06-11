WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) - Animal welfare officials in Rhode Island are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the owner of an emaciated dog recently found wandering Woonsocket.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Tuesday the female pit bull mix was found by police June 4 and had been held in an animal shelter before the RISPCA took custody.

The agency says no one has called the Woonsocket Animal Shelter to report the dog they have dubbed Hope missing.

RISPCA President Joseph Warzycha says Hope shies away from people and is sensitive to movement, which he says is not normal.

The owner, if located, could face animal cruelty charges.

The goal is to rehabilitate the dog and put her up for adoption.

