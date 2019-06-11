A former top Russian admiral is making light of the near-collision of a U.S. cruiser and a Russian destroyer Friday that sparked angry recriminations between Moscow and Washington last week.

The Russian Udaloy-class destroyer and the USS Chancellorsville cruiser came within some 50 yards of colliding in the East China Sea on Friday. Pentagon video of the incident captured a group of shirtless Russian sailors sunbathing on the deck of the destroyer as the potential World War III-sparking incident was underway.

Retired Admiral Valentin Selivanov, former chief of staff of the Russian Navy, told the state-controlled Sputnik news website that sunbathing during a lunch break is not a criminal activity. “There is a time for war, and a time for sunbathing,” he joked.

Adm. Selivanov said the sailors were on an after-lunch break and were “glad to be serving in the south.”

Both countries have their own interpretation of what happened.

The Russian Pacific Fleet stated the U.S. Navy cruiser “suddenly changed directions and came within 50 meters of the Russian destroyer.

But the U.S. Navy’s Commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs has called the Russian vessel’s actions “unsafe and unprofessional” and released the video evidence of the Russian sailors catching a few rays.

“Sure, if one was sunbathing, then dozens were,” Adm. Selivanov said. “And yes, you have to be undressed to sunbathe.”

