NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to impersonating a deputy U.S. marshal.
U.S. Attorney Don Cochran’s office says 50-year-old Tooraj Sohrabi Sedeh of Franklin pleaded guilty Friday to impersonation and false statement charges.
Prosecutors say a deputy U.S. marshal in November saw Sedeh leaving Home Depot in Nashville wearing a U.S. Marshals Service shirt, a badge holder with a U.S. Marshals patch and a holstered gun and handcuffs on his hip.
Prosecutors say Sedeh lied by telling the deputy he worked for the U.S. Marshals Service in Nashville, then by saying he was a Williamson County sheriff worker and a freelance bail bondsman.
Prosecutors say authorities found more U.S. marshal and other law enforcement items in Sedeh’s car and home. They say he impersonated a deputy U.S. marshal other times.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.