SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - The latest on the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the national prosecutor’s office in the Dominican Republic says a second person has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz. There is no public indication the man is the suspected shooter.

Spokeswoman Julieta Tejeda reported the arrest to a group of journalists via WhatsApp on Tuesday night. She declined to provide further details.

Ortiz was shot Sunday and is now recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston, where he was flown Monday night.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement earlier Tuesday that the player is “stable, awake and resting comfortably” in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is expected to remain there several days.

Dominican doctors removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine.

___

2:35 p.m.

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston as investigators in his native Dominican Republic try to figure out who shot him and why.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement Tuesday that the player known as Big Papi is “stable, awake and resting comfortably” in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is expected to remain there several days.

The 43-year-old retired athlete was flown to Boston on Monday night for further treatment, arriving in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

___

11:50 a.m.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday night in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after Dominican doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. López said the 43-year-old athlete’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.

