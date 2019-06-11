BOSTON (AP) - A former Massachusetts trolley driver who paid a man $2,000 to attack him on the job while wearing a Halloween mask has been convicted of perjury and stealing worker’s compensation.

The Boston Globe reports 47-year-old Thomas Lucey, of Saugus, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say Lucey reported the man pulled him out of a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a “Michael Myers” Halloween mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left at the scene to find the man, who said Lucey paid him for the attack.

Lucey claimed he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after the attack and collected about $62,000 in worker’s compensation and insurance payments, according to court records.

