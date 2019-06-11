Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden beat President Trump by double digits in a new national poll, with several other Democratic hopefuls also besting Mr. Trump in the survey’s head-to-head matchups.

Mr. Biden topped Mr. Trump 53% to 40% in the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, as the two men held dueling events in Iowa.

The same poll also showed Mr. Trump edged out by Sen. Bernard Sanders, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory A. Booker.

The poll showed Mr. Trump bested by Mr. Sanders by 9 points, Ms. Harris by 8 points, Ms. Warren by 7 points, and Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Booker each by 5 points.

The results should be a “heads up” for Mr. Trump, said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll.

“It’s a long 17 months to Election Day, but Joe Biden is ahead by landslide proportions,” he said.

Though the results were sobering for the Trump campaign, the national survey does not reflect the state-by-state competition that decides a presidential election

The poll included a bright spot for Mr. Trump. His job-approval rating of 42% was 1 point shy of his best score in the poll.

The survey found Mr. Biden leading the race for the Democratic presidential nomination with 30% support among the party’s voters. His lead in Quinnipiac polls was down from 35% in May and 38% in April, shortly after he announced his candidacy.

In the new survey, Mr. Sanders placed second with 19%, followed by Ms. Warren at 15%, Mr. Buttigieg at 8%, Ms. Harris at 7%, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 3%.

No other Democrat, including Mr. Booker, topped 1%.

The pollsters surveyed 1,214 voters nationwide from June 6 to June 10. The poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.