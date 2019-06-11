President Trump said on his way to Iowa Tuesday that he’d rather run against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden than any other Democrat because he’s so inept.

“I think he’s the weakest mentally and I think Joe is weak mentally,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “The others have much more energy.”

The president is traveling to Iowa for an event on renewable energy and a GOP campaign stop. Mr. Biden and other Democratic presidential candidates are busy campaigning in the first caucus state.

The president said he’s not worried about Mr. Biden, who leads all Democrats in national polls.

“When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s a different guy. He acts different than he used to. He looks different than he used to. I’d rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.