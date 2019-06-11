The builders of a private border wall in New Mexico have been ordered by a state agency to keep a gate permanently open.

According to a report in Buzzfeed, the half-mile wall near Sunland Park cut off official access to a levee and a dam and public access to Monument One, a series of obelisks marking the U.S.-Mexico border.

The We Build the Wall barrier also featured a gate built on about 33 feet of federal property without proper advance permission.

“This is normally done well in advance of a construction project,” said Lori Kuczmanski, a spokeswoman for the International Boundary and Water Commission, which handles waterway issues between the U.S. and Mexico. “They think they can build now and ask questions later, and that’s not how it works.”

Commission officials propped open that gate in response earlier this week, to preserve public access and, by extension, making the wall easy to breach.

“We’re going to lock it in an open position until we come into a mutual decision on how this gate is going to operate,” Ms. Kuczmanski told Buzzfeed.

Brian Kolfage, president and founder of We Build the Wall, accused the panel of legal overreach and of complicity in an illegal-immigrant invasion of the U.S.

“The IBWC commissioner @harkjay350 has a bad habit of leaving gates open on our border.last week she left open this gate! largest invasion on record 1000 crossed at once! She just locked our gate wide open for illegals to invade America!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The IBWC is a fine example of over reach and growing to big. They are over stepping DHS, national security experts and undermining @realDonaldTrump as soon as they locked our gate open we noticed many other gates around el Paso just opened up!! They are planning for mass invasion,” he continued.

In a statement to The Hill, Mr. Kolfage predicted that the dispute with the water commission “is about to be fully resolved in our favor.”

