HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - The former president of a Missouri police charity is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization as well as proceeds intended for an officer paralyzed in the line of duty.

Angela McMunn of De Soto faces four felony counts. She does not have a listed attorney.

McMunn founded the Shop With a Cop charity in 2015 to raise money so police officers could take low-income children holiday shopping. She allegedly used some of the money for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017. Court documents do not say how much is accused of taking.

McMunn also is accused of using proceeds from a fundraiser for Ballwin, Missouri, Officer Mike Flamion for personal expenses. Flamion was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2016 shooting.

