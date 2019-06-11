NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has admitted her role in an international ring that smuggled more than $2 million worth of aircraft parts from the United States to Iran.

Joyce Eliabachus, a 52-year-old Morristown resident also known as Joyce Marie Gundran Manangan, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy count.

Federal prosecutors say Eliabachus was principal officer and operator of a purported aviation parts trading business she ran from her home. They say she worked through a sophisticated network that secretly acquired large quantities of aircraft components from U.S. companies and exported them to Iran through freight-forwarding companies in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Prosecutors also announced three conspiracy counts against Peyman Amiri Larijani, a 33-year-old citizen and resident of Iran. Authorities say he also was part of the smuggling ring.

It’s not known if Larijani has retained an attorney.

