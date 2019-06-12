House intelligence committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff on Wednesday threatened to subpoena the FBI for information about the bureau’s counterintelligence probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said he has not received any updates or briefings on the investigation and doesn’t even know if it is continuing. As a member of the so-called “gang of eight” — a group of lawmakers who have access to confidential materials — Mr. Schiff is entitled to FBI counterintelligence briefings.

“We are determined to get answers, and we are running out of patience,” he told reporters after a hearing on Russian influence in the 2016 election.

“We have made requests to the FBI,” Mr. Schiff continued. “They are required to answer those questions. They haven’t yet, and if necessary, we’ll subpoena the director and require him to come in and provide those answers under oath.”

He said previous demands for information have been met with a “generic response,” with little information, and said Congress deserved more details.

“The FBI has an obligation under the National Security Act to brief us on any counterintelligence matter,” Mr. Schiff said. “If there are ongoing counterintelligence matters involving people around the president, they must inform us.”

The chairman did not say how quickly he was prepared to issue a subpoena.

Mr. Schiff’s comments came immediately after a hearing on ties between Russia and members of the Trump campaign as detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

During the hearing, Mr. Schiff said his committee has not been updated on the Russian investigation probe since former FBI Director James B. Comey left office.

President Trump fired Mr. Comey in 2017, triggering the appointment of Mr. Mueller to investigate allegations of ties between his campaign and Russia.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.