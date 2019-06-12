Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to call for an impeachment inquiry Tuesday, saying Democrats are “sitting on [their] hands” with the potential impeachment of President Trump.

“I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep,” she said to CNN.

“If now isn’t the time … what is the bar, what is the line that we’re waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn’t seem like there is one,” the New York Democrat said. “Without a clear boundary, it seems as though we’re kind of sitting on our hands so, if now isn’t the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know, when is the time?”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments show a continuing divide among House Democrats: those who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry and those calling for more investigations before that drastic step is taken.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday impeachment is “not off the table” but said her duty is to “do whatever we do in the most effective way possible.”

“If you open up an inquiry, does it — do you get more information? You still end up in the court … if you want to go down that path,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “I maintain to go to the courts, we have to have the strongest possible case — ironclad.”

