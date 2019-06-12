The world has gotten a little more peaceful, according to the 13th annual Global Peace Index, a complex study that ranks 163 nations around the world based on factors ranging from rates of homicide and incarceration to the presence of small arms, military expenditures, ongoing conflicts, terrorism, the overall economic impact of violence and even climate change.

“The average level of global peacefulness improved for the first time in five years,” the index said, noting that Iceland is the most peaceful nation on earth, a spot it has held for 11 years.

New Zealand is in second place, followed by Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Canada, Singapore, Slovenia, Japan and Czech Republic, to round out the top 10.

The U.S. is ranked 128th on the list. Among Western allies, Australia is 13th, Germany 22nd, Britain 45th and France 60th.

Afghanistan is the least peaceful nation — with Syria as runner-up, followed by South Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, Central African Republic, Libya, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Russia.

“Our most striking finding is that in the problem spots of the world, there are a number of places where the situation is improving and getting better,” Steve Killelea, founder and executive chairman of the index, told The Washington Times in an interview.

“If we don’t start any new wars, we are probably going to see global peace improve in 2019,” he said, noting that these improvements “leave some level of optimism.”

Mr. Killelea also said that if the world would focus on stopping such conflicts, the other areas of concern would improve.

The research also calculates the annual “economic impact of violence” — how much it costs on a global scale to deal with conflict, war and other factors. The report says that figure is now $14.1 trillion. That figure is actually a positive.

“The global economic impact of violence improved for the first time since 2012, decreasing by 3.3 percent or $475 billion from 2017 to 2018,” the research said.

But no one should get their hopes up.

While there are promising trends in the relative peacefulness of the planet, the 103-page report found that the world remains “considerably less peaceful now than a decade ago,” and that both positive and negative trends are at work.

The research found that 86 of the nations were improving on their peaceful characteristics, while 76 revealed deteriorating situations.

The study also measured an emotional dynamic.

“Perceptions of peacefulness have increased in some areas but decreased in others. More people across the world now feel that they have more freedom in life, are more satisfied with life, and are treated with more respect than in 2008. Many more people also feel that their countries are better places to live for ethnic and religious minorities. However, daily feelings of sadness, worry, and stress have also increased over the same time period,” the report said.

Of nine global regions, Europe emerged as the most peaceful of them all, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is the least peaceful region.

“Central America and the Caribbean had the largest deterioration, especially in safety and security due to widespread crime and political instability,” the research said.

The report was compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an independent, nonprofit think tank based in Australia.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.