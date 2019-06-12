Pentagon officials have designated the Army’s Fort Sill to house thousands of unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S. who crossed over illegally from Mexico.

The 150-year-old Army base in Oklahoma will house up to 1,400 children currently under the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The base, which had also been used as internment camps for Japanese-Americans during World War II “as a temporary emergency influx center” for the minors until they can be relocated to more permanent facilities. Time magazine first reported news of Fort Sill’s selection.

The Trump administration had considered Fort Benning in Georgia as a possible location, according to reports earlier this month.

Pentagon and DHS officals toured the Georgia Army base, nicknamed “Home of the Infantry” last Wednesday. Fort Benning is also home to the Army’s armored combat school and to certain elements of the famed 75th Ranger Regiment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.