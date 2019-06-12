The score will go down in history: 13-0.

The U.S. Women’s National Team set new records for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game by trouncing Thailand Tuesday, in a match that included 10 goals in the second half alone.

But the Americans caught criticism for piling on and celebrating too hard, including from their rivals north of the border.

Three former players from Canada, which also sports one of the better women’s teams in international soccer, poured water on the U.S. victory by accusing them of a lack of class and humility as they continued to rejoice in racking up the score.

Clare Rustad, Kaylyn Kyle and Diana Matheson are serving as broadcast analysts for TSN, Canada’s ESPN equivalent, for the World Cup. Rustad opened up the discussion by saying it was “disgraceful” behavior.

“I would have hoped they could have won with humility and grace, but celebrating goals eight, nine, 10 the way they were doing was really unnecessary,” Rustad said.

Kyle said “as a Canadian, we would just never, ever think” of celebrating the way the Americans did. Matheson added it should have embarrassed U.S. coach Jill Ellis.

🇨🇦 Canada was not impressed by the #USWNT today. Clare Rustad, Kaylyn Kyle, and Diana Matheson rip Rapinoe and Morgan for what they call “classless behavior”. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2U3eVCFb2M — WoSo Comps (@WoSo_Comps) June 11, 2019

Others have argued that it was the first time on the World Cup stage for many of the American players, and they should be allowed to celebrate however they would like for working to get that far.

Unfortunately, the story took an uglier turn when Kyle wrote on social media she had received death threats following her criticism of the U.S.

This is the last I will comment on this issue.

💕 Kay pic.twitter.com/EsrYxFmDkQ — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) June 11, 2019

Criticism was lobbed from inside the States, too, including American players-turned-analysts Alexi Lalas and Taylor Twellman.

There are kids watching this. https://t.co/sBcsnWX2pm — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 12, 2019

0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame. #USWNT #FIFAWWC https://t.co/XfGh2e2Jms — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 11, 2019

