A federal judge awarded $1.4 million Wednesday to Dean Obeidallah, a Muslim-American radio host and comedian who successfully sued The Daily Stormer website for libel over an article that claimed he was the mastermind of a 2017 terrorist attack.

“American Muslims should be able to take part in public life without being threatened or attacked,” Mr. Obeidallah, 49, said in a statement. “This ruling sends a clear message that Muslim voices will not be silenced by threats and hate.”

The host of a program on SiriusXM, Mr. Obeidallah was the subject of a June 2017 article that falsely stated he had admitted planning a bombing that had weeks earlier killed several people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. He asked the website to remove the article and sued his publisher for libel when it refused.

Andrew Anglin, The Daily Stormer’s publisher, did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A native of Ohio, he claims to have fled the country and has avoided appearing in court for this case and others, resulting in U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. enter a default judgment last month against Mr. Anglin and his company, Moonbase Holdings.

Mr. Anglin launched The Daily Stormer in 2013 and touts it as “the most censored publication in history.” Known for its publication of racist and anti-Semitic commentary, the site gained notoriety in 2017 after Mr. Anglin, 34, penned an article mocking Heather Heyer, a Virginia woman who was killed while protesting against a rally organized by white nationalists and advertised beforehand on websites including The Daily Stormer.

