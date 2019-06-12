President Trump is trailing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders by double digits in hypothetical general election match-ups, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Mr. Trump fared significantly better when matched up with other Democratic contenders, but he was well back of Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders, who have been running first and second in polling on the Democratic field, according to the Morning Consult/Politico survey.

Mr. Biden held an 11-point, 44% to 33%. lead over Mr. Trump and Mr. Sanders of Vermont held a 10-point, 42% to 32%, lead, according to the poll.

It was a different story against other candidates, as Mr. Trump held leads of between 1 and 4 points when matched up against Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala D. Harris of California, and Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But Mr. Trump also didn’t register more than 33% support in any of the other match-ups.

There were significant percentages of undecided voters in the poll, ranging from roughly one-quarter of respondents in the Trump-Biden and Trump-Sanders match-ups, to about four-in-10 in the president’s hypothetical match-ups with Mr. Booker, Mr. O’Rourke and Mr. Buttigieg.

But 49% of voters said they would definitely vote for someone else if the election was held today, compared to 28% who said they would definitely vote to give the president a second term.

The survey of 1,991 registered voters was conducted from June 7-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Marc Lotter, of Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign, on Tuesday said polls this far out from the general election are “meaningless,” saying previous polling showed Hillary Clinton with a big advantage in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary.

“And none of these candidates that are slated to face President Trump in the general election have survived their own brutal primary, let alone take on a fully staffed, fully financed and raring-to-go President Trump,” he said on MSNBC.

A Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday had also showed Mr. Trump trailing Mr. Biden by double digits and trailing in match-ups against other candidates as well.

