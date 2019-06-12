President Trump marveled at the size of protests in Hong Kong but didn’t take sides, saying he’s sure both sides can “work it out.”

Massive numbers of Hong Kong residents are taking to the streets to protest legislative movement on a bill that would allow the courts to extradite people to mainland China for trial.

“They said it was a million people,” Mr. Trump said in a White House meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “That was as big a demonstration as I’ve ever seen. I hope it all works out for China and for Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was handed over to China in 1997, though the territory safeguards its autonomous status.

Protesters clashed with police Wednesday, hurling bricks and bottles as authorities responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in reply.

Mr. Trump declined to say whether the demonstrators are sending a message to mainland China, but said he understood the reason for the protest.

“I hope they’re going to be able to work it out with China,” he said.

