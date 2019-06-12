President Trump confirmed Wednesday he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit this month, putting another high-profile meeting on the docket in Japan.

Mr. Trump’s pull aside with Mr. Putin will add intrigue to his time in Osaka alongside his effort to find a path out of the U.S.-China trade war with President Xi Jinping.

“I’ll be meeting with Putin at the G-20, I’ll be meeting with President Xi at the G-20, I’ll be meeting with many of the leaders at the G-20,” Mr. Trump said, before joking about how many people will be in room with him and the Russian president. “Do you want to be in the room?” he asked White House reporters in front of the Polish president. “Because you people don’t trust anything.”

The Trump-Putin meeting will occur as House Democrats debate how to respond to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Some Democrats say he should be impeached over aspects of the report that alluded to obstruction of justice.

They also say Mr. Trump hasn’t taken the Russian president to task over its efforts to give his campaign a boost over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Mr. Trump insists he’s been tough on Russia, despite the headlines, and doubled down on his claim that Russia withdrew many of its troops from Venezuela — pushing back at reports that cast doubt on the claim.

“Let’s just see who’s right,” Mr. Trump said. “We’ll see who’s right. Ultimately, I’m always right.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.