Donald Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing a Republican primary challenger to Rep. Justin Amash, the lone Republican to call for an impeachment inquiry into the president.

According to a Politico report, Mr. Trump has discussed the endorsement with Vice President Mike Pence, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Supporting a GOP challenger could serve as a warning to fellow Republicans to not deviate from the party’s message.

Advisers have allegedly said the move could also backfire and portray Mr. Amash as a martyr.

The report comes as a newly released poll found Mr. Amash is trailing 16 points behind his announced primary challenger, Michigan state Rep. Jim Lower.

Mr. Lower, who declared his candidacy for Mr. Amash’s seat days after the incumbent’s comments, said he would welcome Mr. Trump’s endorsement.

“If they were to get involved early I think it would help make sure that it was just me versus Amash in the August primary — and if that’s the case we’re definitely going to win. Obviously Trump is a huge component of our campaign, so it will probably go without saying that we’d love to have his endorsement,” he said.

Mr. Amash became the first and still only Republican to say special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined “impeachable conduct” by Mr. Trump.

He also tweeted Attorney General William P. Barr “has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report” and that “few members of Congress have read the report.”

Mr. Amash said in March he hasn’t ruled out running against Mr. Trump as a third-party candidate in 2020.

