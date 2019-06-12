President Trump on Wednesday said Poland has agreed to base about 1,000 U.S. troops on its soil at no cost to Americans.

“The Polish government will pay for this,” Mr. Trump said in a joint White House press conference with President Andrzej Duda.

Mr. Duda said the final number of U.S. troops in his country will be up to Mr. Trump, who earlier suggested up to 2,000 troops would be transferred from places like Germany, rather than new ones from the U.S.

Mr. Trump said he was not trying to punish Germany, though said he thought it was unwise for the Germans to buy energy from Poland’s neighbor, Russia.

“I just will tell you, very strongly, I think Germany is making a tremendous mistake by relying so heavily on the pipeline,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump rattled off a list of additional agreements on security and trade, including the build-out of a natural gas pipeline on the Baltic Sea and the pending purchase of an F35 jet the White House showed off Wednesday in a D.C. flyover.

Mr. Trump marveled over the jet’s maneuvers.

“It actually came close to a halt as it came over the White House,” Mr. Trump said. “I said, ‘What’s wrong with that plane, it’s not going very fast.’”

Mr. Trump said the American bond with Poland is deeper “by far, than ever before.”

“The U.S. and Poland are not only bound by a strategic partnership, but by deep common values,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Duda agreed, saying Mr. Trump has followed up his promises with action, ushering in a “new era” of cooperation.

“Most important are the deeds,” Mr. Duda said, thanking Mr. Trump for sending troops to his country.

Mr. Duda was accompanied by his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, for their first visit to Washington since September.

The Polish president said he hopes Mr. Trump can visit his country in September to mark the somber anniversary of the start of World War II in 1939.

