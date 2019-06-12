LANCASTER, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say foul play is suspected in the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend.
The state Bureau of Investigation tells news outlets that it’s investigating the death of Cameron Wilson as a homicide. His body was found on an embankment in Smith County on Sunday.
It’s unclear what led authorities to suspect foul play.
