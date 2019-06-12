Former top Trump aide Hope Hicks has agreed to testify behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee about what she saw related to Russian interference and presidential obstruction during the 2016 campaign and during her time at the White House.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced the transcribed interview Wednesday, calling her “a key witness” for special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr. Nadler’s committee is trying to redo Mr. Mueller’s work to investigate whether to pursue impeachment against President Trump.

Ms. Hicks had previously said she would share some documents with the committee, but the White House had directed her not to cooperate on some areas, saying they were protected by White House privileges.

Mr. Nadler said they will sort out those disagreements as they hear her testimony.

“Ms. Hicks understands that the Committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump Campaign and her time in the White House,” Mr. Nadler said.

He also promised a transcript to be released to the public “promptly.”

