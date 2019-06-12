Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed credit Wednesday for a deadly missile attack on a major Saudi Arabian airport, leaving at least 26 dead and scores wounded.

The attack took place at the Abha airport in the south, when a cruise missile launched from across the border Yemen slammed into the airport’s terminal, Col. Turki Almalki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition battling the Yemeni-based Houthis, told The Washington Post.

The Houthis, a Shia separatist sect, have been waging a civil war against Yemeni forces backed by Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates for the last several years. The Saudis and the U.S. say Iran has provided logistical and material support to the Houthis.

The majority of the wounded or dead in the airport attack were Yemeni and Indian nationals, including women and children, Col. Almalki said. Wednesday’s attack was the bloodiest to take place inside Saudi Arabia’s borders since the onset of the war.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack during a broadcast on Al-Masirah television network, shortly after the strike.

The House and Senate in March passed a resolution barring the U.S. from providing military support to the Saudi-led coalition, over concern that Ryiadh’s indiscriminate bombing campaign against the Houthis had helped spark one of the world’s most serious humanitarian crises.

President Trump issued the second veto of his presidency to block the measure.

