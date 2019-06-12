Chinese tech giant Huawei is feeling the pain from a Trump administration pressure campaign over its suspected ties to the Beijing government, announcing this week it will put off indefinitely the planned release of its new MateBook laptop.

Huawei was reportedly planning to release the new laptop this week, but an executive said the company canceled the launch due to U.S. sanctions against the company.

Richard Yu, the consumer division CEO, confirmed to CNBC that the laptop would not be released, calling it “unfortunate.”

Mr. Yu acknowledged that the laptop could be launched at a later date, but said that would depend on how long the company faces U.S. sanctions effectively barring it from the American market. Mr. Yu said that if it is on the restricted list for an extended period of time, the laptop may not be released at all.

The company was placed on the Commerce Department’s entity list in May for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration has pressured other countries to cut their ties with Huawei, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, saying it receives unfair subsidies from the Chinese government and could be a security risk because of its ties to China’s intelligence services.

The company has denied it is a security risk.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.