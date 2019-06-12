House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday they were in discussions to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify on his investigation into Russian meddling “way before” the end of summer.

In an interview with MSNBC, Mr. Nadler was asked if his committee had settled on a date with Mr. Mueller.

“We’re carrying on conversations with him and he will come in, and if we have to subpoena him, we will,” the New York Democrat said.

When asked whether it would be before summer, Mr. Nadler said, “Oh, I would think it would be way before that,” but he declined to give further details.

The chairman said their investigations are to ensure President Trump is not treated like a “king” who is “above the law.”

“Obstruction of justice is fundamental to our system of justice to make sure our president is not a king — that he’s not above the law, that he has to follow the law and that he can’t escape the law and assume the power of a king against congressional powers.”

Mr. Nadler’s comments came after the House passed a resolution arming him with new powers to enforce subpoenas issued Trump administration officials.

Mr. Mueller has expressed resistance to testifying in front of Congress, saying in a press conference last month any additional testimony he gives would not go beyond the public version of his 448-page report.

