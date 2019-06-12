Sen. Kamala D. Harris said she would want her Department of Justice to pursue obstruction of justice charges against President Trump after he leaves office if Mr. Trump isn’t impeached.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Ms. Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, told NPR in an interview published Wednesday.

“There has to be accountability,” Ms. Harris said. “I mean look, people might question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”

She said she has read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us, essentially, that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president,” she said. “But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, another 2020 Democratic contender, said this week he would at least be open to pursuing charges against Mr. Trump after he leaves office.

“I would want my Justice Department, any future administration’s Justice Department, to follow the facts and the truth and to make sure at the end of the day that there is accountability and justice,” the former congressman said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Other Democratic presidential candidates, such as former Obama administration official Julián Castro of Texas and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, have already said they don’t plan on pardoning Mr. Trump for any potential crimes he may have committed, as former President Gerald Ford did for former President Richard M. Nixon after the Watergate scandal.

