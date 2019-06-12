Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday President Trump is polling well “among Republicans” amid reports internal White House found the president lagging behind 2020 candidate Joseph R. Biden in many key swing states.

The counselor to the president was asked on MSNBC whether this report was true despite the president tweeting this morning that his administration’s polls showed “the best numbers WE have ever had.”

“The president will continue to press his message across this country. When the president says we have some of the best numbers we ever had, he means among Republicans and he also means among some of the individuals who voted for him last time,” Mrs. Conway said.

“I saw lots of reports where people are trying to say ‘Are union members upset with him?’ Manufacturers and rural America, and yet they’re sticking with him in many of these polls. Also when the president says he has the best numbers ever, he is also talking about the unemployment numbers, growth numbers, the optimism numbers,” she said.

Mrs. Conway also dismissed a new Quinnipiac poll which Donald Trump losing to several potential 2020 Democratic nominees.

“Those polls were done by the same people who got 2016 so backwards and never saw the Trump presidency and his election coming,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.